It is BJP's decision not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy CM, says Nitish Kumar

It is BJP's decision not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy CM: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for his fourth successive term. Kumar was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim for the formation of a new government in the state, armed with the unanimous support of all legislators of the NDA despite his party’s plummeted tally. Along with him 14 ministers were also administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan in Patna.

Soon after taking oath, the JD(U) president said that it is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the deputy chief minister after the recently concluded Assembly polls. When being asked if he will be missing Sushil Modi - BJP leader and former deputy CM of the state during Kumar's previous tenure, Kumar said, "Yes". Earlier today, BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn-in as Deputy CMs.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said, "Based on the public's decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state. We will work together and serve the people."

PM Modi says NDA will work together for Bihar, assures 'all possible' support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for his fourth straight term. Modi was one of the BJP leaders who had endorsed JD(U) chief Nitish as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate since before the Assembly polls.

"NDA will give pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented government in Bihar"

Congrats to Nitish Kumar and all newly sworn-in ministers. I am sure that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, NDA will give pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented government in the State. I assure people of Bihar that NDA is committed to fulfil their aspirations, says BJP chief JP Nadda.

The National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in the October-November Assembly elections, winning 125 seats in the 243-member house. However, Nitish Kumar saw his Janata Dal-United's share slip to 43, while the BJP won 74 seats. Two smaller parties won eight seats.

