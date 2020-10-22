Thursday, October 22, 2020
     
  Bihar election 2020 Live: BJP manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs, free Covid vaccine
Live now

Bihar Assembly election 2020: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its manifesto for the Assembly polls. The BJP is contesting elections in an alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Patna Updated on: October 22, 2020 11:36 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar on Thursday. The election document was unveiled by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar. The manifesto comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail in the state. The BJP’s manifesto speaks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’. The saffron party is contesting elections in an alliance with the Janata Dal (United). The party has fielded bigwigs to garner the public support for Nitish Kumar who is seeking a fourth consecutive win. Earlier on Wednesday, senior BJP leader and Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh while addressing an election meeting in Bhagalpur said that the BJP and JD(U) alliance is like the superhit 'opening pair' of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket. From the opposition ranks, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav his brother Tej Pratap Yadav are addressing rallies. On Wednesday, Tejashwi attacked Nitish Kumar over rising un employment in the state, saying "he was mentally and physically exhausted". Bihar will go to polls in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. 

  • Oct 22, 2020 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP manifesto: AIIMS in Darbhanga, free coronavirus vaccine to all

    The BJP has promised free coronavirus vaccine to all in the state. It added that three lakh teachers will be hired. Besides, AIIMS will come up in Darbhanga by 2024. 

  • Oct 22, 2020 11:01 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs in next 5 years

    The BJP has promised 19 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar in the next five years. Revealing the 'sankalp patra' in Patna, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the BJP government, if returns to power after the elections, will provide pucca house to 30 lakh people before 2022. 

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020: BJP releases manifesto

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:42 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'Lalu Yadav zindabad' slogans reverberate at Nitish Kumar's rally

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reacted angrily to the crowd at his rally when slogans of "Lalu Yadav zindabad" started reverberating. Nitish had to stop his speech in the middle and ask the crowd "what are you saying? "The incident took place at Nitish's rally at Derni of Parsa assembly seat in Saran. The Janata Dal (United) has fielded Chandrika Rai from here. Rai, a long-time Lalu Yadav aide, joined the JD(U) recently. He is also the father-in-law of Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election: 10 lakh jobs promise draws crowds to RJD

    The promise by RJD's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav to offer 10 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar if it forms government in the state has managed to draw crowds to the party's election rallies ahead of the Assembly polls. The lucrative offer of the RJD and Mahagathbandhan have been so far successful in bringing people out of their homes to listen to Tejashwi at the rally venues.

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Nirmala Sitharaman releases BJP's manifesto in Patna

    Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar were present on the occasion. 

  • Oct 22, 2020 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020: BJP to release manifesto today

    The Bharatiya Janata Party will release its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections today. The BJP is contesting elections in an alliance with the Janata Dal (United). 

