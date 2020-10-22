Bihar election 2020 Live: BJP manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs, free Covid vaccine

Image Source : ANI Nirmala Sitharaman releases BJP's manifesto for upcoming Assembly election in Bihar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar on Thursday. The election document was unveiled by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar. The manifesto comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail in the state. The BJP’s manifesto speaks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’. The saffron party is contesting elections in an alliance with the Janata Dal (United). The party has fielded bigwigs to garner the public support for Nitish Kumar who is seeking a fourth consecutive win. Earlier on Wednesday, senior BJP leader and Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh while addressing an election meeting in Bhagalpur said that the BJP and JD(U) alliance is like the superhit 'opening pair' of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket. From the opposition ranks, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav his brother Tej Pratap Yadav are addressing rallies. On Wednesday, Tejashwi attacked Nitish Kumar over rising un employment in the state, saying "he was mentally and physically exhausted". Bihar will go to polls in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage