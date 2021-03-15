Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah to kick-start yatra from Jhargram today

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra on Monday from Jhargram in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule. The objective of the yatra is to celebrate the contributions of these great freedom fighters and to take their message to the people of Bengal.

"This yatra will be launched by Amit Shah in a massive public meeting in Jhargram," a BJP leader told news agency PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah held a colourful roadshow here in West Midnapore district as he sought to bolster the BJP's campaign in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections. The road show, which commenced at the local BJP office, 'Premhari Bhavan', and concluded at Malancha petrol pump in the town, covered a distance of nearly one kilometre. Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party state president Dilip Ghosh.

Thousands of supporters took part in the rally, which began after sundown, as residents stood on balconies and rooftops to witness the show.

Shah waved at the spectators and showered rose petals on the participants of the roadshow, as saffron party candidate for Kharagpur Sadar constituency Hiran Chatterjee, who is also a film star, stood by his side.

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable.

The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP is projecting itseld as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The eight phases polling will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.

