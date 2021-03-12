Snubbed! Congress keeps G-23 leaders out of Bengal polls campaigning

Image Source : PTI Congress releases the list of star campaigners for Bengal elections.

The Congress has released list of 30-star campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal polls 2021. According to the list, the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi, ex-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Abhijit Mukherjee and Mohd Azharuddin, others will campaign for the party.

However, the list doesn't mention G-23 leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, others who spoke about organisational reforms in the party. The leaders have been vocal about the party becoming weak in the past several decades, calling for the need to focus on strengthening the party.

Congress will be contesting Bengal polls in alliance with Left, Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Bengal polls will be held in 8 phases beginning March 27 while the final phase will be on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

