Friday, December 17, 2021
     
Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to address rally in Lucknow; Amarinder to meet BJP bigwigs in Delhi

Five poll-bound states are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. Elections in these states will be held in February-March next year.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2021 10:36 IST
assembly election 2022 live updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Five states will go to polls early next year. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow on Friday. The rally called 'Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao' is being organised by the BJP and its ally Nishad Party. Shah will address another programme at a government polytechnic in the evening where he will inaugurate 23 new branches of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank and dedicate 29 godowns of Uttar Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation. The Home Minister will also participate in the inauguration of the seventh National Convention of Sahakar Bharati. Shah's visit to Uttar Pradesh to attend 'Nishad Jan Sabh' comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in September end this year formally announced an alliance with the Nishad (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Humara Aam Dal) party led by Sanjay Nishad. In another related development, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is likely to meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi today to discuss a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming state assembly polls in the state. According to a PTI report, he is expected to meet the BJP's central leadership. 

Live updates :Assembly Elections 2022

  • Dec 17, 2021 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    SAD will defeat every other party in Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has exuded confidence that his party will defeat the BJP, the AAP and the Congress in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Addressing a gathering in Pathankot's Sujanpur, Badal asserted that Punjabis will not let outsiders govern them and will place their trust in the SAD, which represents the regional aspirations. "Just like Mamata Banerjee was successful in West Bengal, we will also defeat all three forces pitted against us to emerge victorious in 2022," he said. Targeting the Congress, Badal said its countdown has started.

  • Dec 17, 2021 9:45 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway on Dec 18 in Shahjahanpur

    PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of 594 km long Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, UP on 18 Dec. The Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 cr. 3.5km long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of IAF planes to be constructed on the Expressway: PMO

  • Dec 17, 2021 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP polls: Kejriwal to launch AAP's campaign on Jan 2

    AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at a rally in Lucknow on January 2. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the rally will create an atmosphere for political discussion on important issues like employment. Earlier, Kejriwal's rally was to be held on November 28 but was postponed amid talk of a pre-poll alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party.

  • Dec 17, 2021 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Goa: Congress announces first list of 8 candidates

    Congress announces first list of eight candidates for Goa Assembly elections 2022. Former CM Digambar Kamat to contest from Margao Assembly seat.

  • Dec 17, 2021 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab polls: Parties raise concern over partisan admin, misuse of cash, drugs with EC

    Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Thursday said political parties in Punjab have raised concern over alleged biased local administrations and the misuse of liquor, cash and drugs in the upcoming Assembly polls. He said the commission is committed to hold a free and fair election in the state. The Election Commissioner was talking to reporters, a day after holding meetings with representatives of political parties in Punjab. The full bench of the poll panel, which arrived in Chandigarh to take stock of the preparations for the Assembly polls, also met senior officials of the Punjab government on Thursday.

  • Dec 17, 2021 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Amarinder Singh Vs Congress

    Amarinder Singh had an unceremonious exit from the Congress in September when he was forced to resign as the Punjab chief minister amid a power tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Later, Singh floated his own party, Punjab Lok Congress, to contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

  • Dec 17, 2021 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Amarinder heads to Delhi, likely to meet BJP leaders

    Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday left for Delhi where he is likely to meet senior BJP leaders to discuss a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming state assembly polls. Singh is expected to meet the BJP's central leadership on Friday. On December 7, Singh and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the BJP's incharge for the Punjab Assembly polls, had met over lunch at the former's residence.

  • Dec 17, 2021 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Amit Shah to address rally in Lucknow today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow today. The rally called "Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao" is being organised by the BJP and its ally Nishad Party. Shah will address another programme at a government polytechnic in the evening.

  • Dec 17, 2021 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to meet 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast today. The meeting will be attended by nearly 40 leaders and comes months ahead of assembly polls. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

