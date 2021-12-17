Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to address rally in Lucknow; Amarinder to meet BJP bigwigs in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Five states will go to polls early next year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow on Friday. The rally called 'Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao' is being organised by the BJP and its ally Nishad Party. Shah will address another programme at a government polytechnic in the evening where he will inaugurate 23 new branches of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank and dedicate 29 godowns of Uttar Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation. The Home Minister will also participate in the inauguration of the seventh National Convention of Sahakar Bharati. Shah's visit to Uttar Pradesh to attend 'Nishad Jan Sabh' comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in September end this year formally announced an alliance with the Nishad (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Humara Aam Dal) party led by Sanjay Nishad. In another related development, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is likely to meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi today to discuss a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming state assembly polls in the state. According to a PTI report, he is expected to meet the BJP's central leadership.