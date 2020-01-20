'How can I leave you and go': Kejriwal postpones nomination to tomorrow as roadshow causes delay

Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not file his nomination from the New Delhi Assembly seat today due to his roadshow. Kejriwal started his rally to file his nomination at the sub-divisional magistrate in Jamnagar which closes at 3 pm. The chief minister addressed scores of supporters: "I was supposed to file my nomination at 3 pm today but the office closes at 3 pm. I was told I'll have to file nomination but I said how can I leave them and go. I will go to file nomination tomorrow."

Before the roadshow, Kejriwal sought the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir. His roadshow went to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It ended near the Patel Chowk Metro station.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal released a "guarantee card" listing 10 promises, including free bus rides for students and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women safety, that his AAP will fulfil if it is re-elected in Delhi.

The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, clean Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.