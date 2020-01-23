Have questions for Delhi Chief Minister? #AskKejriwalonIndiaTV

Image Source : INDIA TV Have questions of Delhi CM? #AskArvindKejriwalonIndiaTV

The Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has guaranteed free public transport for students in his 'guarantee card' ahead of Assembly Elections on February 8. The Delhi CM, who is seeking a second term, will be on India TV Townhall on Jan 24 to answer your questions. AAP has made 10 promises to the people in its 'guarantee card' that the Kejriwal government will deliver if it returns to power.

If you have any questions for the Delhi Chief Minister, be its the poll promise or any other issue that you think is worth, send in your questions on Twitter or Facebook using the #AskKejriwalonIndiaTV. You can send in your questions by 11 am (January 24) and the team will try to get the answers to your questions from the Delhi chief minister. Do not forget to use the #AskKejriwalOnIndiaTV.

And we are listing AAP's 10 promises just in case you have missed Kejriwal's 'guarantee card'.

The first 'guarantee' by the Chief Minister is about electricity, promising continuation of 24 hours uninterrupted power supply and 200 units of free electricity for all. "The city will be freed from the web of wires and electricity will reach each household through an underground cable," the guarantee card says. The Aam Aadmi Party promised 24-hour pure piped drinking water to each house in the next five years and said the scheme of providing 20,000 liters of free water will continue. The third guarantee of Kejriwal is to give a world-class education facility for each child in Delhi. He also promised better health facilities for all as his fourth guarantee. His fifth guarantee is to have the "biggest and cheapest" transport facility for the city. "More than 11,000 buses and 500-kilometre Metro stretch in the city," he promised. Kejriwal also said on the lines of free bus travel for women, students' travel will also be made free. The sixth guarantee is controlling air pollution in the city. It also includes a promise to clean the Yamuna. While the garbage management is with the MCD, the AAP said it will make the national capital garbage-free in the next five years. His eighth guarantee was to make the city safer for women and said the AAP government will also deploy 'Mohalla Marshals'. He promised road, water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies as his ninth guarantee. His last and tenth promise is to give 'pucca' houses to people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme.

