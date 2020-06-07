Nation followed PM Modi's appeals in fight against COVID19: Amit Shah in Bihar Jansamvad rally

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Amit Shah kickstarts Bihar election campaign with a virtual rally

Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday kickstarted the Bihar election campaign with a virtual rally amid coronavirus crisis. The saffron party chose Bihar BJP's Facebook page and YouTube channel as platforms for the live streaming of Shah's speech. The Bihar assembly polls for 243 Assembly segments are scheduled later this year.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal earlier said that the party has set a target of roping in at least one lakh people across all the assembly segments in for the event. On the other hand, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launched a protest against Shah's rally in Bihar and named it as 'Garib Adhikar Diwas'.

Meanwhile, the union minister is scheduled to address virtual rallies in Odisha and West Bengal on June 8 and 9.

Here are some highlights from his speech:

I acknowledge the efforts being taken by the corona warriors and wishing them to come back soon to join us in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

I want to salute the crores of coronawarriors who are fighting against the virus by risking their lives. Health workers, police personnel, and others, I want to acknowledge their contribution.

Some people welcomed our today's virtual rally by clanging 'thalis'. I am glad they finally heard PM Modi's appeal to show gratitude towards those fighting COVID-19.

This virtual rally is not an election/political rally but it is a rally to bring the people of the country together in our fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

This rally is aimed at connecting people with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, BJP to have 75 such meetings.

In 2014, Modi ji said the governments earlier had neglected eastern India and didn't work much for development.

Under Ayushman Bharat, 50 crore people are being benefitted with 5 lakhs of health insurance and around 1 crore people received benefit so far.

There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi's darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP govt, we did surgical strikes and airstrike.

India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India.

India made history with the day of Janata Curfew as people obeyed their prime minister and hailed coronawarriors.

Some people lost patience and started walking, when it came to notice, buses were deployed to bring them to railway stations. 85% of the cost was borne by the central government and 15% by state governments

When all arrangements were made, quarantines centers were set up, then only trains were run from 1st May. They were named 'shramik trains' as a tribute to the migrants. Around 1.25 crore migrants have been safely brought to their places by BJP's Modi govt.

Modi ji brought the Citizenship Amendment Act. This Act provided citizenship and respect to refugees in India.

