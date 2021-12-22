'You reap what you sow': Amarinder's under-the-belt remark on Harish Rawat's cryptic tweet on Gandhis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Left) and former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday took a swipe at senior Congress leader Harish Rawat saying one reaps what one sow, after the latter's cryptic tweet on the party's top leadership.

Reacting to Rawat's tweet earlier in the day when he spoke about party leadership was tying his hands, Amarinder Singh said, "You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavors (if there are any) @harishrawatcmuk ji."

Congress leader Harish Rawat who was handed over the responsibility to solve the Punjab leadership crisis between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Wednesday questioned the party's leadership in view of the next year's assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

"Representatives of those who have ordered to swim, are tying up my hands & legs. Thought had been occurring to me that it's enough now, you've swam enough and now it is time to rest. I am in a dilemma, perhaps new year will show me a path," Rawat said.

Earlier in the day, Congress campaign head for poll-bound Uttarakhand Harish Rawat created a flutter in political circles, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Rawat said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections."

"The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet," he said.

"I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long, it is time to rest," he said.

"I am in a dilemma. The New Year may show me the way," the former chief minister said.

Uttarakhand goes to assembly polls early next year and the Congress is trying to return to power in the hill state.

When senior Congress leader and Rawat's media advisor Surendra Kumar was asked by reporters about the tweets, he said some forces within the party are playing into the hands of the BJP to hurt the party's prospects in Uttarakhand.

"There is no alternative to Harish Rawat in Uttarakhand. He is the most popular leader in the state who has kept the party flag flying. But there are some forces playing into the BJP's hands to mar the possibility of Congress making a comeback in the state," he said.

Asked whether Rawat remarks had anything to do with All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav, Kumar categorically said, "Devendra Yadav is our in charge. His role is that of a Panchayati Pramukh. But if the Panchayati Pramukh begins tying the hands of party workers and hurt the party's poll prospects, the high command should take notice of it."

Devendra Yadav and Harish Rawat have been at loggerheads.

While Rawat loyalists have been saying that the 2022 polls are being fought under his leadership, Yadav has been maintaining that it will be contested under a collective leadership.

