Wardha Results 2019 LIVE: BJP's Pankaj Bhoyar leads

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 Results: Wardha

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: In Wardha assembly constituency, Congress's Shekhar Shende is contesting against BJP's Pankaj Bhoyar

Anant Umate from VBA is in the fray as well.

BJP's Pankaj Bhoyar is currently leading.

In 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, BJP's Pankaj Bhoyar had registered victory over Congress' Shekhar Shende.

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections took place on October 21.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

