Sion Koliwada Constituency Result: Captain R Tamil Selvan vs Ganesh Kumar Yadav

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Sion Koliwada Constituency Result 2019: maharashtra assembly polls 2019 sion koliwada constituency result captain r tamil selvan ganes kumar yadav bjp congress

Sion Koliwada Constituency Result: Counting of votes in Maharashtra's Sion Koliwada Constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP candidate Captain R Tamil Selvan is up against Congress' Ganesh Kumar Yadav. India TV brings to you live updates from Sion Koliwada.

In 2014, BJP’s Captain R Tamil Selvan had won the seat receiving a total of 40,869 votes to his name

BJP is contesting 164 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the NCP and Congress are fighting on 125 seats each. Shiv Sena is fighting on 124 seats on its quota.

In 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.