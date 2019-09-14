Shivaji's kin and NCP MP Udayanraje Bhonsle joins BJP ahead of polls

In yet another blow to the NCP, Shivaji's kin Udayanraje Bhonsle has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a ceremony in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah inducted Bhonsle into BJP. The former NCP MP had declared on Friday that he will be joining BJP ending days of speculation.

He had resigned from the NCP the same day.

On Saturday morning, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made the formal shift.

Speaking to the media, Amit shah said, "on behalf of all the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, i would like to welcome Udayanraje Bhonsle. All BJP workers take inspiration from the ideology of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj"

Bhosale represented NCP from the Satara Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

This comes as a huge blow to the NCP, many of whose top leaders have switched sides to join BJP or Shiv Sena​

Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held in Maharashtra in October 2019 to elect the 288 members of Legislative Assembly.

