Maharashtra Assembly Polls Seat Watch: Will Fadnavis register fifth victory from Nagpur?

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is said to enjoy the full confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM of the most industrialised state in India is gearing up to defend his home-turf of Nagpur in upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections 2019. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South West assembly constituency. Fadnavis is the current MLA from Nagpur South West. Devendra Fadnavis is expected to defend his constituency successfully.

In Maharashtra, Fadnavis is considered to be in firm control of BJP affairs. This is something that's acknowledged even by his political adversaries. When Fadnavis, a Brahmin, was chosen by the BJP for the post of Chief Minister in Maharashtra, a state dominated by the Marathas, many eyebrows were raised. But he soon proved his critics wrong and steered BJP to victory in a number of intra-state elections. This greatly helped his political position in the state.

Fadnavis prevailed not only over BJP's political enemies but also over his competitors within the BJP. It was rumoured that a few senior BJP leaders were increasingly upset over Fadnavis' alleged attempts to sideline them. Many times, it was said, that Fadnavis did not receive co-operation from within his own party. However, successive election victories under his stewardship cemented Fadnavis' position.

Devendra Fadnavis registered victory from Nagpur South West in 2009 as well as 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. In 2019, Fadnavis won by a record margin of nearly 60 per cent of the votes polled. He bagged 1,13,918 votes. His nearest rival could only bag 29 per cent voters. Voter turnout in 2014 elections in Nagpur South West was 56%

In upcoming assembly elections, Fadnavis faces Ashish Dekhmukh (Congress), Ravindra Shende (VBA) among others.

Here is a quick fact sheet on Devendra Fadnavis:

Who is Devendra Fadnvis?

Devendra Fadnavis is 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He became second youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the age of 44 in 2014.

How old is Devendra Fadnavis? What is his date of birth?

Devendra Fadnavis is 49 years old. (DOB: July 22, 1970)

Where did Devendra Fadnavis study?

Devendra Fadnavis completed his Law degree from Government Law College in Nagpur.

What political positions has Devendra Fadnavis held so far?

Devendra Fadnavis was the youngest Mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. His tenure was between 1997 and 2001. He has represented Nagpur as an MLA since 1999. Fadnavis has also held the post of General Secretary of Maharashtra BJP in the past.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are due on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

