Nagpur East Results LIVE: Krushna Khopde of BJP leads

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: In Nagpur East assembly constituency, BJP's Krushna Khopde is contesting against Congress's Purushottam Hajare. VBA's Mangalmurti Sonkusre is in the fray as well.

New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 10:12 IST
Representative News Image

Maharashtra Polls 2019: Nagpur East

BJP's Krushna Khopde is currently leading.

In 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, BJP's Krushna Khopade secured a victory against Congress' Abhijit Wanjare. 

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections took place on October 21.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each. 

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

