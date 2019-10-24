Nagpur Central Results LIVE: Bunty Baba Shelke of Congress leads

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 Results: Nagpur Central

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: In Nagpur Central assembly constituency, BJP's Vikas Kumbhare is contesting against Congress's Bunty Shelke. AIMIM's Abdul Patel is in the fray as well.

Congress' Bunty Baba Shelke leads is currently leading.

In 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, BJP's Vikas Kumbhare secured a victory against Congress' Anees Ahmed.

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019 took place on October 21.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

