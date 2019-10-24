Image Source : INDIA TV Majalgaon Constituency Result: RT Deshmukh vs Prakash Sundarrao Solanke

Majalgaon Constituency Result: Counting of votes in Maharashtra's Majalgaon Constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP candidate RT Deshmukh (Jija) is up against NCP's Prakash Sundarrao Solanke (Dada). India TV brings to you live updates from Majalgaon.

The BJP and the Congress are at loggerheads in Maharashtra's Majalgaon Vidhan Sabha seat.

In 2014, BJP’s RT Deshmukh (Jija) had won the seat against Prakash Sundarrao Solanke of NCP receiving a total of 1,12,497 votes to his name

BJP is contesting 164 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the NCP and Congress are fighting on 125 seats each. Shiv Sena is fighting on 124 seats on its quota.

In 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.