Latur Rural Constituency Results LIVE: Congress' Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh leads

Image Source : INDIA TV Latur Rural Constituency Results LIVE

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: In Latur Rural assembly constituency, Congress candidate Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh is contesting against Shiv Sena’s Sachin Deshmukh.

Congress' Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh is currently leading.

In 2014, Congress’ Trimbakrao Shrirangrao Bhise had won the seat against Ramesh Kashiram Karad of BJP receiving a total of 10,0897 votes to his name

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.