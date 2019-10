Election Commission's flying squad checks NCP MP Supriya Sule's Chopper

The Election Commission's flying squad conducted a check on the helicopter for NCP MP Supriya Sule at Mahalaxmi Race Course helipad on Friday.

According to authorities, it was a routine checking. Sule left for the rally with the same chopper.

