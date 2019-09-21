Image Source : FACEBOOK Supriya Shrinate appointed spokesperson of All India Congress Committee

The Congress on Saturday appointed Supriya Shrinate as the spokesperson of All India Congress Committee.

Earlier in March, the Congress party had replaced jailed politician Amarmani Tripathi's daughter Tanushree Tripathi with Delhi-based journlaist Supriya Srinate as its Lok Sabha candidate from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress had faced a major embarrassment when Tanushree Tripathi's name was announced both by the Congress and the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia led by Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav​.

Shrinate's father, the late Harsh Vardhan, was two-time Congress MP from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Journalist Supriya Shrinate gets Congress ticket