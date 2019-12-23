Panki Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes underway

Panki Constituency result 2019

Panki Constituency Result 2019 LIVE | The vote counting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 has begun and so is for Panki Constituency. We will keep updating you with the early trends of election results.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Bidesh Singh of Congress won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1995 votes which was 1.27 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. Congress had a vote share of 26.2 per cent in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of IND candidate won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 20,218 votes which was 18.19 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 34.6% in 2009 in the seat.

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for Panki Constituency. Panki Assembly segment of Chatra Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand.

A total of 2,69,478 eligible electors voted for the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election, out of which 1,38,914 were male, 1,30,564 female.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019, to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.