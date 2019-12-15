Image Source : ECI Jharkhand Elections: Phase 4 of polling to take place on Monday;

Phase four of polling in Jharkhand Elections will take place on Monday, December 16. 15 constituencies spread across four districts will go to polls. These districts include -- Dhanbad, Deoghar, Giridih and Bokaro.

Polling in 15 constituencies including 5 naxal affected constituencies of Bagodar, Jamua (SC), Giridh, Dumri and Tundi will begin at 7 am. While the polling in the 5 naxal affected constituencies will end at 3 pm, in other constituencies, voters will be able to cast their votes till 5 pm.

Other 10 constituencies to go to poll on December 16 are -- Deoghar (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Gandey, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia and Baghmara.

A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 82 third gender voters are eligible to cast vote in the 15 constituencies.

Jharkhand Chief electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said polling parties have been dispatched for their destinations. They have been instructed to reach their booths by this afternoon. Jawans of Central paramilitary forces and over ten thousand armed security forces of state government have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls.

Flag marches are being carried out in sensitive areas to instill confidence among the electorates.

Polling in the first three phases to 13, 20 and 17 seats ended on November 30, 7 and 12 respectively. The fifth and final phase of polling to 16 seats will be held on December 20.

Counting of the votes will take place on December 23.

