Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Assembly polls: Firing at 2 booths in Gumla, one dead

Two incidents of violence have been reported in Jharkhand on Saturday where polling for the second phase on 20 Assembly seats is underway. At least one person was killed and six others including policemen were injured in clashes and subsequent police firing in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The problem began at booth no 36 of Sisai constituency of Gumla district when people got angry due to delay in voting. They started pelting stones on the police, who retaliated with firing in which one youth sustained bullet injuries who later died in the hospital. He has been identified as Mohammad Geelani (28).

In the clashes at Sisai, an officer in-charge Vishnu Deo Chauhdray and two policemen sustained injuries.

The Election Commission has sought an explanation from the Gumla district administration. In another incident, Maoist Guerrillas set on fire a bus which was going to a polling booth in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

According to the Police, Maoist Guerrillas set the bus on fire at Jojohatu of West Singhbhum district.

The polling is underway for 20 assembly seats of Jharkhand on Saturday.

Meanwhile, of the eleven Assembly constituencies – Ghatshila, Baharagora, Potka Chaibasa, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Sisai, Kolebira, Jugalsai, Mandar and Simdega – the highest voter turnout was recorded by Sisai at 54 percent even after polling was temporarily suspended in the seat due to clashes between police personnel and villagers. In the fracas, at least one person was killed and another was injured.

According to Election Commission, Jharkhand recorded a total voter turnout of 45.41 percent till 1 pm in the second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 20 constituencies.

Polling in 18 of the 20 seats will end at 3 pm, while voters in Jamshedpur (East) – where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is in fray – and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies can exercise their franchise till 5 pm, an Election Commission (EC) release said.

