Jharkhand Assembly polls: Police officer dies of heart attack while on poll duty

Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
A police officer died of a heart attack while on election duty in East Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said.

Ranchi Published on: December 07, 2019
A police officer died of a heart attack while on election duty in East Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said. Assistant sub-inspector Harish Chandra Giri, 44, was on duty at booth number 234 under Panchando cluster in Barsole under Ghatsila sub-division of the district when he suffered the heart attack, Baharagoda police station in-charge Rajdhan Singh said.

Giri was taken to a nearby health centre where doctors declared him dead, Singh said, he hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. 

