Monday, October 21, 2019
     
  Veer Savarkar an accomplished man, says Abhishek Singhvi

Veer Savarkar an accomplished man, says Abhishek Singhvi

"I personally don't subscribe to Savarkar's ideology but that doesn't take away the fact that he was an accomplished man who played a part in our freedom struggle, fight for Dalit rights and went to jail for the country."

Mumbai Published on: October 21, 2019 13:04 IST
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi

Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Monday called Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an accomplished man, who played a part in the freedom struggle and went to jail for the country.

"I personally don't subscribe to Savarkar's ideology but that doesn't take away the fact that he was an accomplished man who played a part in our freedom struggle, fight for Dalit rights and went to jail for the country."

In its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has proposed Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, a promised which has been questioned by the Congress.

