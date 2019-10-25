Image Source : PTI Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda registers highest victory margin

As the dust settles in Haryana Assembly Poll results, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda has emerged with the highest victory margin.

Hooda who contested from the Haryana assembly seat of Garhi-Sampla won with a margin of 58,213 votes.

As per final results declared by the EC, Hooda's total vote count stood at 97,330 votes which accounted for 65.82 per cent of the total votes.

BJP's Satish Nandal who had the next best tally was still far behind Hooda with 39,256 votes (26.56%).

Total votes cast in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi were 1,48,528 while the total candidates in fray were 10. 353 votes were cast for 'NOTA'.

Bhupinder Hooda is a two-time Chief Minister of Haryana serving the office from March 5, 2005 and October 26, 2014.

Congress put up a decent performance in Haryana by managing 31 out of the 90 assembly seats while BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats.

In early hours of Friday morning, Hooda reportedly travelled to New Delhi to meet with Party President Sonia Gandhi and discuss the possibilities to form a goverment in Haryana with the support of 7 winning independent candidates and the 10 JJP leaders who registered wins.

But with 40 seats and negotiations ongoing with several independent candidates, despite losing 7 seats, BJP holds all the cards.

