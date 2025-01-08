Winter Vacation 2025 Revised Schedule: State-wise school opening dates, new timings for secondary classes

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Winter Vacation 2025 Revised Schedule

Revised Winter Vacation 2025 schedule: North India is experiencing severe cold, prompting the state government and education departments to close schools. Due to harsh weather conditions, school opening dates have been extended, and school timings in some states have been revised. The decision to extend school holidays and school timings for senior secondary has been made for the student's health and well-being. In this article, we provide a comprehensive list of school holiday schedules across several states and cities in India. Have a look.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in most parts of Uttar Pradesh are closed until January 11, 2024, while some schools in Noida were scheduled to be closed only until January 7. In Ghaziabad, schools have been closed up to class 8 until January 11.

Similarly, schools in Lucknow have been closed until January 11. For students studying in classes 9 to 12, online classes have been mandated until the closure, as per the directive issued by District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

In Agra and Mathura, the district magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh has ordered that schools for Classes 1 to 8 will remain shut until January 14.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, schools have also been closed until January 14 for all board-recognized schools up to class 12. However, the schools can conduct pre-board exams and practical exams as scheduled for board exams. School authorities are allowed to call board examinees to appear in the internal assessments as per the fixed schedule. Read more

In Prayagraj, schools up to class 8 are already closed until January 14. For classes 9 to 12, the district magistrate has changed the school timings. According to the new order, schools for classes 9 to 12 will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. This order will apply to all board schools along with government schools.

Himachal Pradesh

As per orders, schools in Himachal Pradesh are closed until February 11, 2025. Individuals can check more details regarding the school schedule and other details regarding holidays on the official government website.

Jharkhand

All schools in Jharkhand, including private, government, aided, minority, and private institutions up to class 8, are closed from January 7 to 13.

Jammu and Kashmir

The School Education Department in Jammu and Kashmir has announced the winter holidays until February 28, 2025. For schools up to class 5, the schools were closed from December 10, 2024, and for upper classes from 6 to 12, the closure was from December 16.

Telangana

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has announced Sanskriti holidays for intermediate students from January 11 to 16. The colleges will reopen on January 17, 2025.

