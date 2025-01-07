Punjab School Holidays 2025: Will winter break extend again? check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Will schools in Punjab resume tomorrow or not?

Punjab School Winter Holidays 2025: The entire North India is in the grip of cold. The metrological department has issued a rain alert in many parts of the country. In such a situation, many states have extended the holidays in the schools. Previously, the Punjab government extended the school holidays till January 8 due to cold wave conditions. However, the state is still experiencing a dip in temperature. However, the school students, and parents are wondering if the schools in the state will reopen tomorrow or not.

Earlier, the winter break in Punjab schools was announced from December 24 to 31. Students were supposed to join the school on January 1, 2025. However, in view of the harsh weather conditions, the government had extended the Punjab school winter vacation considering student's safety and welfare.

Will schools in Punjab reopen tomorrow?

As the weather condition has not been improved. It is expected that the government will again extend the holidays. However, there is no confirmation from the officials on the same.

Taking to the microblogging website, the parents, and students are requesting the government to extend the winter break holidays in view of the cold weather and fog conditions in some areas of the state.

According to previous orders, schools in Punjab will resume tomorrow, January 8, 2024 on usual timings. However, the administration may decide to prolong the vacation in view of student's safety and welfare.

Weather conditions in Punjab

As per the weather forecast, There was no let-up in cold weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with Gurdaspur district recording the lowest minimum temperature at 5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6. 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to a meteorological department report. Faridkot recorded a minimum temperature of 6. 9 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 10. 2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 10. 4 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 10. 7 degrees Celsius, reported PTI. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11. 6 degrees Celsius, reported PTI.