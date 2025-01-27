Why did Ashoka University students protest against new security measures? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : ASHOKA UNIVERSITY Ashoka University campus

For the smooth conduct of academic activities, educational institutes often release new rules and regulations. While students usually accept these measures without issue, some rules can spark outrage, as seen at Ashoka University in recent days. Ashoka University, a private university in Haryana, has faced protests after introducing new security measures that students claim are a ''blatant violation of privacy''. Let's know what are these protocols and why have they incited such a strong reaction.

Why did protests erupt at Ashoka University?

The controversy began with an email from the varsity's Vice President of Operations on January 13, outlining the new security measures. This included a vehicle check and prohibition on carrying cigarettes and alcohol on campus. The new protocols also include shifting student movement to Gate 2 and pocket checks for students.

Students criticised these measures as invasive and an overreach of authority, demanding a rollback. The Ashoka University Student Government (AUSG) issued a statement the next day, alleging that they were informed but not consulted on the changes before implementation. The AUSG demanded an immediate rollback and called for mass student mobilisation.

A petition opposing the protocols, issued hours after the announcement, reportedly garnered over 1,100 signatures, including faculty members.

Varsity's statement on new rules

According to the varsity statement, the measures of screening baggage and belongings were introduced to enhance student safety and welfare. The university claimed that these measures were implemented in consultation with faculty and staff representatives, keeping the Student Government and Campus Ministry involved. However, students alleged that the measures, which took effect on January 17, include searching of vehicles, their glove compartments, and belongings of taxi drivers and family members on move-in days. Some students claimed they were forced to submit their personal belongings, such as shampoo bottles, for inspection under apprehension they may be used to carry alcohol.

On January 19, students gathered at Gate 2 for a demonstration. Students said the administration tried to suppress their protest by continuously wetting the atrium floor to prevent gatherings, deploying additional security guards, and blocking the area with planters. The Left-backed All India Students' Association issued a statement expressing solidarity with the students, criticising the alleged surveillance as a violation of constitutional privacy rights.

(With Inputs from PTI)