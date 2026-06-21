When will NEET re-exam 2026 answer key be out? Know how to raise objections

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam answer key 2026 is likely to be out next week. NTA naturally releases answer key within a week from the exam, so around 23 lakh aspirants who had appeared for re-NEET held on June 21 can expect their answer key to be out by Sunday, June 28. NEET re-exam answer key once out, the candidates can check and download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

How to download NEET re-exam answer key 2026

The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam answer key pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET answer key pdf link. NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download, save re-NEET answer key pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam answer key 2026 link

NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET re-exam answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key 2026

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections Upload answers and supporting document PDF Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check scores through re-NEET answer key 2026

The candidates can also check scores through unofficial answer key available on various portals. To check scores, candidates need to download unofficial answer key from portals. Visit the portals having NEET re-exam answer key and click on re-NEET unofficial answer key PDF link. NEET re-exam unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit alternative portals having NEET re-exam answer key

Click on NEET re-exam unofficial answer key pdf link

NEET re-exam unofficial answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET re-exam unofficial answer key pdf and take a print out.

NEET re-exam 2026 paper analysis

The difficulty level of NEET re-exam 2026 was analysed as moderate. As per the students, Physics was tough, followed by Chemistry and Biology.



NEET re-exam result date 2026

NEET re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out in July. The candidates can check and download NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.



For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | Is NEET UG re-exam result 2026 next month? Check re-NEET tentative result date, links