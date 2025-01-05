Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th board exam 2025 date sheet out | Check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10tg and Class 12th board examinations on its official website. Students appearing for these exams this year can visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov, to view and download the exam schedule.

Exams to commence on February 21

As per the date sheet, the Uttarakhand Board exams will commence on February 21, 2025, and conclude on March 11, 2025. Key details regarding the examination were discussed during a meeting of the Examination Committee held last Saturday in the Board Office Auditorium, chaired by Chairman SB Joshi. It was revealed that this year, 1245 examination centers have been established, comprising 49 single and 1196 mixed centers. A total of 223,403 students are expected to participate in the exams, including 113,690 Class 10 students and 109,713 Class 12 students.

How to check and download

Students can check the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th exam date sheet through the steps given below.

Go to the official website (ubse.uk.gov).

Click on the 'Date Sheet' link on the homepage.

The PDF of date sheet will open s.

Check it and download it for future use.

