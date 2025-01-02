JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam schedule released by NTA, city intimation slip soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam schedule released by NTA

JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025. Candidates who will appear in the engineering entrance exam can check the exam timetable on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule, JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam will commence on January 22 and will be conducted till January 30. The admit cards for the same will be released three days before the exam. i.e. January 19. Before that, the testing agency will release the city intimation slip to give an idea to the candidates about the exam centre. The link to the JEE Main 2025 session 1 city intimation slip will be available on jeemian.nta.nic.in.