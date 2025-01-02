NEET UG 2025 registration date soon; exam to be based on 11th and 12th syllabus

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the syllabus for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025. Aspiring candidates can download the subject-wise NEET UG 2025 syllabus from the official website of NEET, neet.nic.in. However, the registration date and exam date are awaited. Once the registration process is started, the aspiring candidates will be able to submit their application forms from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Due to changes in the syllabus, students preparing for the exam are getting confused as to where the questions will come from this time. According to the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), this time, the questions will be asked from physics, chemistry, and biology of classes 11th, and 12th.

Exam to be based on 11th, and 12th syllabus

Aspiring candidates will get admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Nursing and other undergraduate medical courses through NEET UG. The exam date of NEET UG is likely to be released soon. However, there is no confirmation on the release of the exam date. According to the syllabus, the questions will be asked from PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) of classes 11th, and 12th. The questions will cover 79 chapters from both the classes. It should be noted that the questions will not come from important parts of zoology, digestive system and tissue for medical science.

NEET UG 2025 exam pattern

NEET UG 2025 exam will be of 720 marks (180 marks each for Physics, and Chemistry, and Biology will be of 360 marks). The question paper will be prepared based on the new syllabus. There will be four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The exam will be conducted for 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Why did this change happen?

Last year, the medical entrance exam was conducted on May 4, followed by the results on June 4, which led to allegations of paper leak, sparking controversy. The Supreme Court dismissed the paper leak claims but instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to implement changes to the NEET UG exam and form a committee. This committee, led by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan, has submitted its report, suggesting reforms to enhance exam security and fairness.

The NEET UG exam is a crucial gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and others in medical colleges across India. Currently, there are approximately 1.10 lakh seats available for MBBS courses nationwide. The exam's syllabus and pattern are being reviewed, with potential changes on the horizon.

