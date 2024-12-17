Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
NEET UG 2025 syllabus: NMC releases chapter-wise syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, link here

NEET UG 2025 syllabus has been released by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Candidates who are going to appear in the next year's medical entrance exam can check chapter-wise syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Check direct link here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 17, 2024 17:01 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 17:35 IST
NEET UG 2025 syllabus
Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2025 syllabus out

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test 2025 (NEET) syllabus 2025. All those who are preparing for NEET 2025, can check the syllabus from the official website of NMC, nmc.org.in.

The information about the release of NEET 2025 has been provided by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under the National Medical Commission. The official notice is signed by Shambhu Sharan Singh, Director, UGMEB.

''It is notified to all stakeholders, especially to the aspiring candidates that  Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under the National Medical Commission has finalized the NEET (UG) - 2025 Syllabus. The same has been uploaded on NMC's website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2025 for the preparation of the study material and preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for the academic session 2025-26,” said UGMEB in the official notice.

The NEET UG 2025 official syllabus covers the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, providing a solid foundation for aspiring medical students. Medical aspirants can download NEET UG 2025 syllabus by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NEET UG 2025 syllabus?

  • Visit the official website of NMC, nmc.org.in
  • Click on 'what's new'
  • Click on the notification link that reads, ''Syllabus for Examination of NEET UG 2025”
  • NEET UG 2025 syllabus PDF will open on the screen
  • Download and save NEET UG 2025 syllabus for future reference

Check Chapterwise NEET UG 2025 syllabus

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the NEET UG exam for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate programmes offered by medical and dental colleges across the country. The NMC has yet not released the official dates for the NEET UG 2025 exam. Once the notification is out, the candidates will be intimated through the official website. Medical aspirants can gear up themselves with a strategic study plan for the NEET UG 2025 exam and achieve their goal of pursuing a career in medicine.

