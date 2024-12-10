Uttar Pradesh to get five new Kendriya Vidyalayas soon: Check selected districts and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state will be designated as "PM Shri Schools".

Kendriya Vidyalayas: Uttar Pradesh is set to get five new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), further solidifying its position as the state with the highest number of such schools in India. The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal, which will raise the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state to 127, the state government announced. All existing and upcoming Kendriya Vidyalayas in Uttar Pradesh will be designated as "PM Shri Schools," aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This initiative aims to strengthen the quality of education and expand access to premier schooling in the region, it added.

At present, the state has 122 KVs across three divisions: Lucknow (48 schools), Varanasi (37 schools), and Agra (37 schools). The addition of five new schools is expected to enhance educational standards across the state and bring students previously lacking access to quality education into the mainstream.

Five new KVs to be built in below mentioned districts:

Ayodhya Jaunpur Kannauj Bijnor Maharajganj

Facilities at 5 new schools

The Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ayodhya will be the second in the district, located in Chandpur Harvansh. Similarly, schools will be established in Payagpur (Jaunpur), Maharajganj, Kannauj, and Bijnor. As per the state government, each of the new schools will have a capacity of 960 students and will create 63 permanent employment opportunities. Collectively, the five schools will provide high-quality education to 4,800 students while generating 315 permanent jobs, it added.

Cabinet's nod to opening new Kendriya Vidyalayas

It should be mentioned here that the Union Cabinet recently approved the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. The opening of these new Kendriya Vidyalayas will provide an opportunity for over 82,000 students to receive affordable and high-quality education across the country. As of date, there are 1,256 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three abroad -- Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran -- and 13.56 lakh students are studying in these schools, an official statement said.

