Cabinet approves 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas to expand educational access

In a significant move to enhance educational access and infrastructure across India, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs). This decision is expected to benefit over 82,000 students and provide high-quality, affordable education across the country.

The new KVs, which will be spread across various regions, are aimed at addressing the growing demand for quality education. The construction of these schools, along with the expansion of one existing Kendriya Vidyalaya, is estimated to cost Rs 5,872.08 crore, with the funds to be allocated over a period of eight years starting from 2025-26.

Currently, there are 1,256 Kendriya Vidyalayas in operation, including three schools abroad in Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran, serving approximately 13.56 lakh students. The expansion of these schools will further strengthen the national education network, offering more opportunities for students in remote and underserved areas.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas, which are designed to provide educational facilities to talented children from rural areas. These new schools will have a capacity of 560 students each, benefiting around 15,680 children. The development of these institutions is expected to create around 1,316 permanent employment opportunities, as each Navodaya Vidyalaya will employ approximately 47 staff members.

In addition to educational and employment benefits, the establishment of these new schools is expected to generate substantial economic activity. The construction of school infrastructure will create jobs for skilled and unskilled workers, while the residential nature of Navodaya Vidyalayas will provide local vendors and service providers with steady business.

Essential commodities such as food, furniture, teaching materials, and other supplies will be sourced locally, creating an economic boost for surrounding communities.

At present, there are 661 sanctioned Navodaya Vidyalayas in India, of which 653 are operational, making the proposed expansion a critical step in addressing regional educational disparities.

This strategic expansion of both Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas aligns with the government's efforts to improve the reach and quality of education, particularly in underserved and rural areas, ensuring that more students across India have access to excellent educational opportunities.

