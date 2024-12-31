Uttar Pradesh schools closed: Winter vacation for students from today | Check dates and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Uttar Pradesh schools closed: The schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed starting today (December 31) in view of the extreme cold wave conditions prevailing in the region. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced winter vacation for all primary schools in the state.

This announcement for the closure of schools came after the half-yearly examinations were held. Teachers also give homework to the students to keep them engaged in their studies.

Schools closed for 15 days in UP

The Basic Education Department has announced that winter vacation for all primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will begin on December 31, 2024, and will continue for 15 days. Schools will reopen on January 15, 2025. During this period, students have been assigned 15 days of homework. Additionally, schools in Meerut district were closed for two days on December 30 and 31, due to the cold, and this closure may be extended depending on the weather conditions.

Cold wave in UP

The cold wave has intensified in Uttar Pradesh, along with other states such as Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab, due to winds from North India. This extreme cold has made daily life challenging, with people largely staying indoors. The Meteorological Department has forecasted dense fog for the next three days in many parts of the state, and there is a possibility of the minimum temperature dropping to 6 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

