Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2024: Notification issued for vacancies, here's how to apply

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2024: The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME) has released a recruitment notification for 625 Group C vacancies in multiple roles under the Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2024. Interested candidates can now apply by downloading the form through their official website.

The vacancies include positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Fitter, Tradesman Mate, Pharmacist, Fireman, Electrician, Stenographer, Draughtsman, Armament Mechanic, Tin and Copper Smith, Storekeeper, Civilian Motor Driver, Fire Engine Driver, Multitasking Staff, and more.

How to apply for DG EME Group C vacancies:

Download the Application Form: Obtain the form from the official source mentioned in the recruitment notification.

Fill Out the Form: Complete the application form carefully, ensuring all required fields are accurately filled.

Attach Required Documents: Include self-attested copies of essential documents, such as, educational certificates, caste/category certificates (if applicable), disability certificates (if applicable) and a self-addressed envelope with a ₹5 postal stamp.

Submit via Post: Send the completed application form along with the required documents via ordinary post to the respective unit addresses specified in the official notification.

Label the Envelope: Clearly write “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ________” on the envelope to ensure proper processing.

Official notification for recruitment:

"Written tests will be conducted for all trades. The selection committee reserves the right to set minimum qualifying marks for any or all parts of the papers. Skill tests and physical tests (where applicable) will be conducted for candidates who pass the written test and meet the merit criteria. The skill and physical tests (where applicable) are qualifying in nature. Candidates who fail to qualify in the skill or physical tests will not be eligible for selection,” the official statement about the recruitment read.