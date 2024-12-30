MHT CET 2025: Application process begins | Check dates, eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Representative image

In an exciting update for students aspiring to appear for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025, the Maharashtra CET Cell has officially begun the application process today, December 30. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Important dates for MHT CET 2025

Candidates planning to apply for the MHT CET 2025 have until February 15, 2025, to submit their applications without any late fee. However, for those who miss the initial deadline, the application period will remain open until February 22, 2025, with a late fee of Rs. 500.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for MHT CET 2025, candidates must meet the following requirements:

The candidate should have passed Class 12 or be appearing for it in 2025.

or be appearing for it in 2025. The candidate must have studied subjects like Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Technical/Vocational subjects, Computer Science, Information Technology, Agricultural Science, Engineering Graphics, or Business Studies along with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects in Class 12.

along with as mandatory subjects in Class 12. Candidates must have scored at least 45% marks in Class 12. However, candidates from reserved categories, economically weaker sections (EWS), and persons with disabilities (PwD) need at least 40% marks .

in Class 12. However, candidates from reserved categories, economically weaker sections (EWS), and persons with disabilities (PwD) need at least . Please note, the MHT CET reservation policies will not apply to candidates who are not from Maharashtra.

How to apply for MHT CET 2025?

Candidates interested in applying can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the relevant link: Find the application link on the homepage and click on it. Register yourself: If you are a first-time user, you need to register by providing the required details. Login: After registration, log in with the credentials you’ve created. Fill out the application form: Complete the application form with the necessary information. Submit the form: After filling out the form, submit it online. Download the confirmation page: Once the submission is successful, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Application fee

Candidates applying for MHT CET 2025 will need to pay the following application fees:

General category candidates : Rs. 1,000

: Rs. 1,000 Reserved category (BC), economically weaker section (EWS), and PwD candidates: Rs. 800

MHT CET 2025 is a crucial exam for students looking to pursue higher education in various undergraduate programs in the fields of engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture in Maharashtra. With the application process now open, candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid the late fee and ensure timely submission of their applications.

Stay tuned to the official website for any updates or changes related to the application process and examination schedule.