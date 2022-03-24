UP Board exams begin for 52 lakh students, CCTVs installed at centres to curb cheating

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). UP Board exams begin today for 52 lakh students, CCTVs installed at centres to curb cheating.

UP Board examination 2022 : Around 52 lakh students are taking the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examination from Thursday (March 24).

Of these, 27.8 lakh students will appear for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh for Class 12. The exams will be held at 8,373 centres across the state.

The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) has identified 254 centres as 'highly-sensitive' and 861 centres as 'sensitive' in view of vulnerability for cheating.

To prevent mass cheating in the UP board exams, the government has set up a state-level 'monitoring and control room' for CCTV surveillance and to monitor voice recordings.

About 2.9 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed at 8,373 centres and 75 district control rooms (each in one district).

Over 2.7 lakh invigilators have been put on duty.

Chief Secretary DS Mishra said that strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news during the examinations.

The security around the exam centres have been increased and zonal magistrates have been appointed on duty to avoid copying and any malpractice in the centres.

"We have 125 exam centres, around 4,830 cameras and 272 DVR. We have clubbed it together through software. Continuous monitoring is going on for all schools" Ravindra Kumar Chauhan, Chief Monitoring Officer told news agency ANI.

A control room has been set up which will keep an eye on the exam centres. Information on any complaint by the district administration can be given to the control room number on ' 9453991942.'The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 8 am and 11.15 am while the timings of the evening shift will be from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The examinations will continue till April 12 (Tuesday).

(With agencies inputs)

