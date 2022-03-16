Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar Board 10th Maths examination cancelled after cheating allegations, re-examination on Mar 24

Bihar Board 10th Maths examination : The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the Bihar Board Matric (Class 10th) board examination for the subject of Mathematics which was held on February 17, 2022.

The examination has been cancelled after the allegations of paper leak. A large number of students alleged that the question paper of mathematics was circulated on various social media platforms.

After listening to the accusations, BSEB has finally decided to cancel the exams which were held across 25 examination centres in the state.

Now, re-examination will be held on March 24, 2022 from 09:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Any 10th class student who was present on February 17 but in anycase skips exam on March 24 will be considered as absent by the board and their result will not be announced, said the official notice of BSEB.

No new admit cards or hall tickets will be re-issued to the students.

A total of around 16,48,894 students took Bihar Board Matric exam. Out of these, 8.06,705 students were girls and 8,42,189 were boys.

Now, this re-examination has also delayed the overall counting and calculating process of the results.

Meanwhile, Bihar Board claimed to have opted for high-end security measures including two-step frisking in order to hold the exams, Section 144 was imposed in 200-meter radius of examination centre.

