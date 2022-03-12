Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar government to launch doorstep delivery of digitized land records.

The Bihar government will soon launch doorstep delivery of digitized land documents, including khatian and map, in the state, its Revenue and Land Reforms minister, Ramsurat Kumar, said on Friday.

Khatian is a document for identification of land for determining posession.

Kumar told the Assembly that Bihar will be the first state in the country where people will get the facility of doorstep delivery of digitized land documents and all preparations have been made for launching the facility.

“The revenue map of villages, towns and cities of the state can now be ordered online. The speed post facility will be provided by the department of posts for the delivery of digitized revenue/land records”, the minister said.

He said that his department has decided to launch an intensive drive in April to remove encroachments both in commercial and residential areas.

“The drive will begin from my own constituency Aurai (Muzaffarpur) and it will be carried out in other parts of the state. The encroachments will be removed by March 2023,” he said and sought the cooperation of the people.

“We know that in certain areas land mafias have encroached on government lands. Such encroachments will be removed, no one will be spared,” the minister added.

