UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application window closes today, check steps to apply The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window for EPFO Recruitment 2025 on August 22. The recruitment aims to fill 230 vacancies for APFC and EO/AO posts in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application process for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 on Friday, August 22. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registration immediately through the official portal at upconline.nic.in. Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25, which can be deposited in any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) by cash, or through internet banking, debit or credit cards, Rupay, Visa, Mastercard, or UPI. However, female candidates, as well as those belonging to SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability categories, are exempted from the payment of the fee.

Application fee and exemptions

Once the application window closes, UPSC will provide a correction facility from August 23 to August 25 which will allow candidates to rectify any errors made while filling out their forms. This recruitment drive is being conducted for the Combined Recruitment Test to select candidates for the posts of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Through this recruitment process, a total of 230 vacancies will be filled. Aspirants are advised not to wait until the last moment to apply, as server load or technical glitches may cause inconvenience.

UPSC EPFO posts 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website upsc.online.nic.in

Click on the "Apply Online" tab on the home page

Register yourself by entering your information

Apply for the posts after the registration

Fill the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Click on submit and download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference

To obtain more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC.

ALSO READ: NCERT introduces 'Operation Sindoor' module for classes 3–12, highlights India's response to Pahalgam attack