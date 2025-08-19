NCERT introduces 'Operation Sindoor' module for classes 3–12, highlights India's response to Pahalgam attack NCERT has introduced a new module on 'Operation Sindoor' for classes 3–12 to educate students on India’s counter-terror response to the 2025 Pahalgam attack and promote national awareness.

New Delhi:

In a significant move to instill national awareness and resilience among students, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new module titled 'Operation Sindoor', which will be taught across classes 3 to 12. The module focuses on India's counter-terror response to the Pahalgam attack earlier this year and outlines the country’s strategic preparedness, use of advanced technology, and rising stature in global security affairs.

The Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which claimed 26 lives, has been described in the module as a “cowardly” act intended to incite fear and communal tension. The attackers, according to the module, aimed to disrupt peace and harmony in the region. Operation Sindoor was India’s direct and decisive response to the incident.

According to the module, India launched the precision military strike on 7 May 2025 at 0105 hours, targeting terror training camps and hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation, described as “strategic and well-planned,” was aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and sending a strong message about India’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.

“Operation Sindoor was not just a military operation but a promise to protect peace and honour the lives lost,” the module states, underlining the broader moral and strategic dimensions of the mission.

The module also addresses the alleged involvement of Pakistan in orchestrating the Pahalgam attack. While Pakistan officially denied responsibility, the NCERT material claims the assault was directly ordered by Pakistan’s military and political leadership.

In a notable inclusion, the module highlights the positive role of local communities in the aftermath of the attack. “The local population stood up and spoke against the terrorists. Their response breaks stereotypes and shows the real voice of peace-loving people,” the text notes.

Students will also be introduced to previous terror attacks, such as the 2016 Uri and 2019 Pulwama incidents, providing a broader historical context of India’s challenges and responses to cross-border terrorism.

The NCERT’s initiative aims to promote patriotism, civic responsibility, and a deeper understanding of national security among schoolchildren.