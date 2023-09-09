UP Board Exam 2024: UPMSP releases guidelines to allot online centers to curb cheating

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Exam 2024 guidelines released

UP Board Exam 2024: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued guidelines for allocating the centers for UP Board examinations 2023. According to the guidelines issued by Divyakant Shukla, Secretary, Secondary Education Council first priority will be given to government and government-aided schools for examination centers followed by non-financed schools.

The private schools fulfilling various standards and conditions will be authorized to conduct the examination, NBT reported. The non-financed schools where more than 30 percent of the students registered last year were absent, will not be able to become examination centers this time. Similarly, private schools which have less than 80 registered candidates will not be made examination centers this time.

UPMSP to allot online examination centers

According to the report, the examination centers for the high school and intermediate examinations of the academic year 2023-24 will be determined through online process. The board has also released the schedule for allocating the online exam centre. Schools will have to post or upload their complete details on the official website of the Council. The provisional list of exam centers will be released on October 30.

UP Board Exam 2024: Other guidelines