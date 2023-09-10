UP Board Exam 2024 Class 10th, 12th registration ends today, practical exam from January 21

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board Exam 2024 Class 10th, 12th registration last date today

UP Board Exam 2024: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) will close the registrations for High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Examination 2024 today, September 10. Students can apply online for the UP Board Exam 2023-24 on the official website--upmsp.edu.in till 12 midnight.

Students who failed to fill the online application form within the stipulated timeline will be able to fill the application form by paying the examination fee along with a late fee of Rs 100 through challan. Students who will successfully register for the exam can make necessary changes to their application form between September 14 and September 20, 2023.

UP Board Exam 2024: Class 9th, 11th Registration Last Date

The application process for UP Board Class 9th and Class 11th will also conclude today, September 10. Advance registration fees of students of classes 9 and 11 will be deposited through a challan of Rs 50. The details uploaded online by the candidates can be checked from September 11 to September 13, 2023. Students will be able to make changes in their application form between September 14 and September 20.

As per the official release, after the completion of the application form, the head of the school will send the list containing the photographs of the registered students to the regional office of the board through DIOS by September 30, 2023.

UP Board Exam 2024: Practical Exam Date

UPMSP has already announced the practical exam date for Class 10th and 12th. As per the UP Board exam date 2024, the practical examination will be organised between January 21 and February 5, 2023. The board will conduct the theory exam after the practical exam the dates for which will be announced soon.