UP Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 registration last date extended till October 10

UP Board Exam 2024: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the registration last date for UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams for 2023-24 academic session. As per the official release, students can now register for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations and can pay the examination fee with the help of their head of schools by October 10, 2023.

The UP Board Exam 2024 registration link is hosted on the official website-- upmsp.edu.in. The registration last date for class 9 and 11 students have also been extended to October 10, 2023. The examination fee with late charges for students applying for UP Board high school (Class 10) exam and intermediate (Class 12) exam is Rs 100, whereas students from Class 9 and 11 will have to pay Rs 50 as an examination fee along with late fee charges.

After the successful registration of students, the head of the school will be required to send the list containing the photographs of the registered students to the regional office of the board through DIOS by October 15, 2023.

The UPMSP has stated that the head of the school will prepare the treasury sheet of registration fee of all the students in five different copies and deposit it at the treasury office of their own district. Two copies of the treasury slip will be kept safe in the treasury, one copy will be given to the district school inspector, one copy with roll number will be kept in the council office and one copy will be kept safe in the school by the head of the institution.