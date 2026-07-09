UGC NET answer key 2026 when? How to download, raise objections

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) answer key 2026 is likely to be released today, July 9. The candidates can check and download UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET was held across multiple shifts from June 22 to 30, 2026.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF. To download UGC NET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF link. UGC NET answer key 2026 subject-wise PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET paper-wise answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF link

UGC NET answer key 2026 paper-wise PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET answer key 2026 paper-wise and take a hard copy out of it.

UGC NET answer key 2026: How to raise objections at ugcnet.nta.nic.in



The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on UGC NET answer key 2026. To raise objection on UGC NET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2026 objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save UGC NET answer key submitted document PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key objection window link

Use application number, date of birth as required login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save UGC NET answer key submitted document PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing objections on UGC NET answer key, UGC NET final answer key and result will be announced. The candidates can check and download UGC NET final answer key and scorecard PDF on the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For details on UGC NET answer key 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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