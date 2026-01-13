UGC NET answer key 2025 release date, download link - details here UGC NET answer key 2025: UGC NET answer key 2025 will be out by January 15. Know how to download UGC NET answer key 2025 and raise objections.

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) answer key 2025 will be out by January 15, the candidates can check and download the UGC NET answer key 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. "Candidates are hereby informed that the provisional answer key(s), question paper, and recorded responses for the UGC-NET December 2025 Examination will be made available by January 15, 2026 on the official website of NTA- ugcnet.nta.nic.in," UGC NET notification mentioned. UGC NET was held in multiple shifts between December 31 and January 7, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UGC NET answer key 2025 PDF. To download UGC NET answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2025 PDF link. UGC NET answer key 2025 subject-wise PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET paper-wise answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key 2025 PDF link

UGC NET answer key 2025 paper-wise PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET answer key 2025 paper-wise and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on UGC NET answer key 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on UGC NET answer key 2025. To raise objection on UGC NET answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2025 objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save UGC NET answer key submitted document PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing objections raised on UGC NET answer key, the UGC NET final answer key and result will be released on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. For details on UGC NET, please visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.