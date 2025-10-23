Tripura schools holiday, October 23: Are schools, colleges open or closed today due to bandh? Tripura schools holiday, October 23:Most schools and colleges in the state will be closed today on the occasion of Bhai Dooj festival and will be opened from Friday, October 24.

New Delhi:

Amid a statewide bandh called by a civil society organisation, students and parents are eager to know whether schools and colleges in the state will remain open or closed on Thursday, October 23. Most schools and colleges in the state will be closed tomorrow on the occasion of Bhai Dooj festival and will be opened from Friday, October 24.

Meanwhile, the offices and banks will remain open on Thursday, October 23. The Tripura Civil Society has called for the bandh on Thursday on an eight-point charter of demands, including immediate implementation of the Tiprasa accord, identifying all illegal immigrants, setting up detention camps in each district for illegal immigrants.

"It has come to the government's notice that some organisations have called a statewide bandh on October 23. Keeping in mind the issue, the government offices and undertaking offices will remain open on October 23. The government workforce will work as usual", a release issued by the state Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) department said.

The concerned authorities have been asked to submit information regarding attendance in government offices on October 23 to the general administration department, the release said.

State police PRO, Rajdeep Deb, said the police will take all necessary steps to ensure peace on Thursday.

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA Ranjit Debbarma, who is leading the movement, said Tripura Civil Society will erect barricades in 25 locations of the state in support of the bandh.

"This is not a political movement where all sections of people cutting across political colour will join the bandh.

We are ready to make the bandh a grand success peacefully in support of our demands," he said.

- With PTI inputs