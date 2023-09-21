Tamil Nadu: Schools closed today for classes 1 to 5 in Vellore due to heavy rainfall, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All schools for classes 1-5 in Tamil Nadu's Vellore District will remain closed today, September 21 due to heavy rainfall. Check latest updates.

In view of heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu's Vellore district administration has declared a school holiday for classes 1–5 today, September 21. According to the news agency, waterlogging has been witnessed at the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in Konavattam. Due to heavy rainfall in Vellore, the district administration has suspended classes for standards 1 to 5 in all schools in the district.

Students and parents are advised to contact the respective school authorities for further details. The weather forecast department has predicted heavy rainfall for the next three days in several districts of Tamil Nadu. According to local media reports, the schools in the districts affected by the rain will remain closed. However, the schools will implement the orders only after the district administration notifies them.

ALSO READ | Noida, Greater Noida schools closed on THESE days due to UP International Trade Show, MotoGP

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain is expected to occur in the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu. The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas. The weather department also issued a yellow alert for 13 districts, including Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Theni, Didigul, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Tiruchi, Erode, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur, and Karurur.

Meanwhile, the schools in Noida, Greater Noida will remain shut today and tomorrow due to the International Trade Show and Moto GP. The District Inspector of Schools has declared a half day today in view of the UP International Trade Show and Moto GP event. Classes 1–12 will not be conducted for the whole day tomorrow across all schools in the district to avoid inconvenience to students and parents in view of the law and traffic system.